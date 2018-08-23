Star of Strictly, Kristina Rihanoff, turns up in Whitby to teach young Whitby dancers

Star of Strictly Come Dancing, Kristina Rihanoff, created a stir as she taught three lectures at Whitby’s LP Dance Centre, including Salsa for all levels, then Ballroom and Latin for professionals.

Her visit was arranged by Chris Colebrooke, who approached the star, supported by Valerie Laws of the LP Dance Centre. Kristina took a lot of interest in Whitby, especially in the West Cliff views and the Whitby Abbey – expressing her desire to come back and do a show at Whitby Pavilion.

Dancers from all around Yorkshire came to see the TV star in action.