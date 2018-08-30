Stand-up comedy tour comes to Whitby

Hilarity Bites presents Ray Bradshaw, ‘Deaf Comedy Fam’ Tour 2018, at the Coliseum Centre, Whitby on September 14.

After a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, two-time Scottish Comedian Of The Year finalist, Ray Bradshaw, takes his critically acclaimed stand up show ‘Deaf Comedy Fam’ on a four-month tour.

The show presents a first for stand-up comedy as Ray will perform his show in English as well British Sign Language – which just so happens to be Ray’s first language.

One in six people suffer from hearing loss and two of those people are Ray’s parents.

His sold out show is full of hilarious and revealing tales about growing up with deaf parents.

Hilarity Bites Comedy Club brings together the the best of the UK and International comedy scene to venues throughout the North East of England.

Started in 2007, organisers have brought the biggest and best names to venues throughout North Yorkshire, County Durham, Tyneside, Teesside.

Ray Bradshaw will join some of the best names in comedy including Sarah Millican, Russell Kane and John Bishop.

Tickets are £7 on the door or £10 in advance and available from the Coliseum Centre and the Hilarity Bites website.