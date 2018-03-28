Stakesby pupils raise cash for lifeboat

Representatives from Whitby RNLI visited youngsters at Stakesby School to collect a cheque for more than £170, raised from donations collected at school.

Coxswain Howard Croft and colleague Gary explained that the money will go to help towards training the volunteers who man the lifeboats and for necessary life-saving equipment. The donations were organised across the school by Pupil Reps, pupils elected by their classes to represent their views on our school council. They chose a copper collection and were seen out on the playground for a period encouraging the local community to give generously. Howard, who is also a Gazette columnist, mentioned that he was particularly pleased to be in the school assembly as he is a former pupil of the school.