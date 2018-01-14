Search

Stakesby pupils make a case for musical donations!

Ellie Harland, 10, from Stakesby school plays the violin as Ellie Connor, 6, bins the last of the old and worn instrument cases. Pupils Dan Young, 9, and Charlie Coullie, 9, are pictured with the brand new cases donated by the Rotary Club's Mike Bunn, Mike Stones and Steve Maltby. Wednesday 10 January 2017. Picture: Ceri Oakes. w180202
Ellie Harland, 10, from Stakesby school plays the violin as Ellie Connor, 6, bins the last of the old and worn instrument cases. Pupils Dan Young, 9, and Charlie Coullie, 9, are pictured with the brand new cases donated by the Rotary Club's Mike Bunn, Mike Stones and Steve Maltby. Wednesday 10 January 2017. Picture: Ceri Oakes. w180202

Youngsters at Stakesby School can take their musical instruments home in brand new smart cases thanks to the generosity of Whitby Rotary Club.

The fund-raising group is stumping up £300 for the replacement cases which the school is delighted about.

Headteacher Roy Gunning said: “We have got a lot of instruments in very good condition but the cases unfortunately are not.

“We want to encourage children to take up instruments and it’s disheartening to be presented with something that’s falling to bits.”

The new cases have now been bought and the rotary club logo embedded into them.