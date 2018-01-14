Stakesby pupils make a case for musical donations!

Youngsters at Stakesby School can take their musical instruments home in brand new smart cases thanks to the generosity of Whitby Rotary Club.

The fund-raising group is stumping up £300 for the replacement cases which the school is delighted about.

Headteacher Roy Gunning said: “We have got a lot of instruments in very good condition but the cases unfortunately are not.

“We want to encourage children to take up instruments and it’s disheartening to be presented with something that’s falling to bits.”

The new cases have now been bought and the rotary club logo embedded into them.