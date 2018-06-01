Staithes Group selling exhibition on in Whitby

Tom and Rosamund Jordan are, once again, staging a selling exhibition of Staithes Group paintings in the Pannett Art Gallery, Whitby.

These pictures are by painters who worked in the artists’ colony of Hinderwell-cum-Roxby from the 1880s until around the start of the First World War, some of them staying on for many years after that.

Joseph Richard Bagshawe R.B.A. 1870-1909'The Return of the Fleet, oils on panel, 9'x13�'. Provenance: a certificate of authenticity signed by S. Bagshawe, the artist's granddaughter.

They were all professional artists, many of them studying in Paris and Antwerp at the height of the Impressionist movement.

They brought back to Yorkshire the skills and techniques they had learned abroad and are now becoming acknowledged as an important element of the British Impressionist movement.

They exhibited in prestigious public galleries at home and abroad and many of these have the work of Staithes Group artists in their collections.

The paintings will be exhibited alongside the Pannetts own collection of Staithes Group art, the only comprehensive public collection in the world.

The Jordans have been searching out good examples of the group’s paintings for more than 40 years and bringing them back ‘home’ for people to enjoy.

You might have seen Rosamund talking about them on BBC Yorkshire and Lincolnshire’s Civilisation series programme: Art and the Sea.

They have selected 56 paintings from their Staithes Group stock to show alongside works by some other well-known northern artists of the past, including Robert Howey and George and Richard Weatherill.

The exhibition runs until Sunday June 10 and is open from 10am to 4pm.

Further details can be found online at www.tbrj.co.uk – you can also view The Staithes Group of Artists Facebook page or by ringing Tom or Rosamund on 07970 503134.

Do you have a temporary or permanent exhibition you’d like to publish? Are you a local artist with an exhibition coming up soon?

We’d love to hear from you. Email duncan.atkins@jpress.co.uk or call him on 07860 530681.