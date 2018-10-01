Staffing issues force Whitby Hospital unit to close during evenings

A Whitby Hospital unit is set to close during evenings due to staffing issues.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed today that due to "current staffing levels caused by unforeseen, short-term circumstances", the hospital's Minor Injuries Unit (MIU), which usually closes at 11pm, will temporarily close at 8pm.

The department will re-open as usual each day from 8am.

According to the trust, the evening session between 8pm and 11pm is the least busy period for the MIU, with usually less than three people per evening attending and temporarily reducing the opening times would ensure that the MIU is fully operational for its busiest times of the day.

The department will continue to have signage displayed to redirect out of hours visitors. If a visitor arrives with a medical emergency, they can press the buzzer next to the MIU front door which will connect them directly to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

All other visitors have been instructed to call NHS 111 and seek advice from call handlers on alternative assistance.