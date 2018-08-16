Spectacular weekend at 178th Whitby Regatta

The 178th Whitby Regatta delivered a fantastic weekend of entertainment, despite the blow of losing the Red Arrows on Sunday.

There was a variety of different attractions at the free, three-day event, from the traditional rowing races, bonny baby competition, raft race, fairground rides, the grand parade and, of course, the spectacular fireworks finale.

The Mayor and Mayoress of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Joe Plant and his wife Margaret attended the event and judged floats, fancy dress and presented trophies to winning candidates.

Miss Regatta 2018, Poppy Draper, who was selected in June, had a busy weekend fulfilling her duties which involved attending events, presenting prizes and meeting with various officials.

Yorkshire Coast Homes staff joined together with Whitby residents to scoop first prize in the Trade category of the Whitby Regatta decorated float competition.

The team entered a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party theme for their float and Community Involvement Officer Kelly Brown, said: “It’s great fun for our staff to be involved with local Whitby resident families and we all believe it’s a brilliant way to keep the regatta tradition alive. To win our category in the competition was the icing on the cake.”

The Red Arrows were bitterly disappointed not to be able to display at the regatta Charles Skiera, Flying Display Director

Unfortunately, the eagerly anticipated Red Arrows had to cancel their display on Sunday at fairly late notice.

Charles Skiera, Flying Display Director, said: “At every display in addition to the Flying Display Director being on the ground they also need Red 10, who will be the teams commentator, but also is the their safety supervisor.

“The helicopter collected him from RAF Scampton and they set off towards Whitby. Unfortunately the helicopter cannot go below 500 foot or fly over the water so he had a limited route to get through to Whitby.

“The helicopter made it to the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors, but there was no way around the weather or above or below it.

110818 The ladies 16-23 team from Whitby Fishlads Rowing club cross the finishing line in the Whitby Regatta.

“The Red Arrows are bitterly disappointed not to be able to display at the Regatta, and send their apologies.”

After the rowing presentation, a grand fireworks display signed off the regatta on Monday night, to end another great year, as the display produced an array of colours to fill the sky. Next year’s regatta is from August 10 to 12.