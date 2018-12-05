Spectacular Krampus display draws in crowds, despite rain

The Fourth Whitby Krampus Run took place on Saturday with a spectacular display of Krampus and fellow folklore figures.

The event was very well attended from people travelling far and wide, despite poor weather.

Appreciated by people of all ages, St Nicholas and a few of his creatures kept them entertained in the morning at the Market Place which had been transformed for this occasion.

Community stalls from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, Whitby Beach Sweep and Community and Vale Social Action Group were present.

Organisers Elaine Edmunds and Laurence Mitchell were delighted with having up to 40 Krampusse participants this year, many of whom had travelled to join in, and their creativity and enthusiasm.

The “very wonderful” drummers the Krampus Krumpettes are experienced participants in Hastings bonfire festivals and came up specially to put on a fine show that helped unify the parade.

Volunteers and especially the Whitby Air Cadets stewarding helped the whole event run smoothly. Support from Scarborough Tourism, Discover Yorkshire Coast and Welcome To Yorkshire has helped with making the event happen. WKR Fünf is on its way next year.