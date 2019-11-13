South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have thanked North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service for help with the recent floods

Heavy flooding along the River Don in the village of Fishlake, South Yorkshire - 9th November 2019 - Pic: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

Heavy rain hit much of South Yorkshire on Thursday night, leading to heaving flooding across the area.

In Sheffield, some shoppers were forced to remain in Meadowhall Shopping Centre over night as flood waters blocked their exit

The village of Fishlake, near Doncaster, has been particularly badly hit and 160 member of the armed forces will be deployed across the area today to assist in the efforts to stem the floods.