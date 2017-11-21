Something to marvel at! Comic Con comes to Whitby

People were left with something to marvel at as comic characters from around the sci-fi world flocked to the Pavilion, helping to raise vital funds in aid of Cancer Research UK in the process.

Whitby Comic Con proved as popular as ever, as enthusiasts turned up at the venue dressed to impress.

Whitby Sci Fi and Comic Con. Pictures by Paul Atkinson.



The event is held in memory of Sharon Booth, who lived and worked in Whitby, and made her friends and family pledge to hold a Comic Con in the town when she was diagnosed with cancer in May 2015.



She died just a month later, and the first event, arranged by her husband Adrian, son Jack, now 18, and good friend Alysia Jenkins Hyde, took place in November that year. The first two events raised more than £11,000 for Cancer Research UK.



Mrs Jenkins Hyde said: “It was a fantastic day. At one point, I looked up and we had three Batmans in the room.



“People came along from all over the country, and the great thing about Whitby is that the town is so accepting of everyone.

“The fact that everyone comes along and has a great time for Sharon makes it all the more special.”



A spokesman for the event added: “Thanks to each and every one of you for being a part of our event.



“Team, traders and visitors. It’s you guys that make the difference. Thank you all again for making Whitby Sci Fi and Comic con a fun filled day.



“With your help we have raised a huge £5011 in Aid of Cancer Research UK.

“Added to the donation from the 2015 and 2016 events together we have raised a whopping £16,493 all in aid of Cancer Research UK.



“This would not have possible without your support so once again a huge heartfelt thank you from the Whitby Sci-Fi and Comic Con team.”



Gazette photographer, Paul Atkinson was on hand to capture some of the best costumes at this year’s event.

