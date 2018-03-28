Some bus services to cease in Whitby, with no takeover planned

Three bus service routes in Whitby are due to cease operation and, as it stands, they won't be replaced.

The shock news comes as Coastal and Country has decided to stop offering the 91, 94A and the 98 routes.

A North Yorkshire County Council spokesman said: “Services 91 Castle Park Circular, 94A Stainsacre Circular and 98 West Cliff Circular in Whitby were provided by Coastal and Country on a commercial basis without financial support from the council. The council has had discussions with other bus operators in the area but at present we are not aware that any of them plan to pick up these services commercially.



“As the council does not provide financial support for town services as part of its policy, there are no plans to replace the services at present. However, we are currently investigating the possibility of the seasonal Whitby park and ride service, which runs from April to October, picking up local passengers on part of its route.



“Whitby & District Community Transport operate a ring to ride and voluntary car scheme which may be of assistance to passengers who are experiencing difficulties as a result of the changes. They can be contacted on 01947 602982.



“Arriva is still running three services in and around the Whitby area - X4, X93 and 95 - and these are unaffected by this change.’’

Town and borough Cllr Phil Trumper tweeted the council to express his disappointment at the news. He said: "Disappointed that @northyorkscc have been unable to find another operator to run bus routes 91 & 98 in Whitby. People have become reliant on these buses and it will affect their quality of life #notgood."