Solicitor Jaime help to expand Whitby law firm

A Whitby law firm has further expanded, with the appointment of a new solicitor to help deliver its conveyancing service.

Jaime Dodd joins the conveyancing team at North Yorkshire Law, based at Baxtergate.

Jaime has previously worked with Courmacs LLP, a small high street firm in the Manchester area, where he was Head of Department, responsible for all legal work on sales, purchases, transfers of equity and re-mortgage files.

Before that, Jaime was part of a team of conveyancers working in the Manchester city centre for the My Home Move; the largest Conveyancing Firm in the UK, having changed discipline from Criminal Law to Conveyancing. He brings experience to North Yorkshire Law, which provides all aspects of law including family law, business, property, Wills and civil litigation matters.

Richard Boyd, Partner at North Yorkshire Law, said: “Jaime is very focused on bringing his expertise, enthusiasm and organisational skills to the job while developing local connections with an open and friendly approach to communications with clients and fellow professionals.”

The move comes just a few months after the firm hired Laura Young and Hannah Dowling at its Scarborough and Whitby offices.