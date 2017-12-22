Sole-mates! Shoeaholic lands dream job

A self-confessed shoeaholic from Grosmont is revelling in her dream role with one of the world’s most iconic footwear brands.

Heather Jenkinson joined Airwair International, which makes Dr Martens footwear, straight after graduating from the University of Northampton’s Footwear course in summer 2016.

A year-and-a-half later and Heather is still having to pinch herself that she’s working at the firm’s headquarters, in the village of Wollaston.

“My obsession with shoes started when I was much younger,” said Heather.

“I’ve always loved shoes and have a huge collection of them – my bedroom has been taken over by them. So when I found out about the Footwear course at Northampton, I thought, yep, that’s what I want to do.”

Heather works as an assistant footwear developer in the company’s development department.

She said: “We receive the designs for footwear, carry out all the technical work for them, send them to the factory, which then sends them back to us as samples for testing.

“We need to make sure each design is market relevant and will be profitable. I also get to travel to our factories in Vietnam and Thailand four times a year, and also assist in researching and introducing new and innovative ideas for footwear that would enhance the brand.”

Heather added: “It’s so hard to pick out my favourite aspect of the job. Just to be working for Dr Martens is the best thing. When you tell people, everyone knows who Dr Martens are – it’s a world-wide brand.”