Social media campaign highlights the Yorkshire scenes shown around the globe on TV and film

A new social media campaign is being launched today to celebrate the renowned locations and screen productions in Yorkshire which are shown around the globe via TV and film.

Among the highlights of the campaign being launched by the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and its partners are TV drama Victoria at Harewood House and the scenes from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone filmed at York station.

Shibden Hall in Calderdale, the setting for the drama Gentleman Jack

It also shows how Peaky Blinders was shot partly at Bradford City Hall, Gentleman Jack's links with Shibden Hall in Calderdale and the TV series The Yorkshire Dales and The Lakes’ to showcase what the region can offer domestic and international audiences.

Leaders say Yorkshire has emerged as the fastest growing region in the UK for TV and film, outstripping the rest of the UK by more than double in recent years.

And the local industry is set to be further invigorated with the imminent arrival of Channel 4 and new post production and TV and film studios in Leeds.

Since Channel 4’s decision was announced in late October 2018, UKTV, Wise Owl and Workerbee (formerly Endemol Shine North) have announced moves to the city as has PACT (independent production trade association) and the NFTS (National Film and Television School).

Andrew Sheldon, Creative Director and Founder at True North, makers of The Yorkshire Dales and Lakes said: “We pride ourselves on making Yorkshire programmes and Yorkshire Day is a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on the beauty of the region and how its personality is brought to life on screen.”

The most recent series of Doctor Who was filmed in Sheffield and stars the first female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, from Skelmanthorpe, near Huddersfield.

Sally Joynson, Chief Executive at Screen Yorkshire, said: ‘’This has been a transformative year for the screen industries in Leeds City Region and Yorkshire Day is a great opportunity to spotlight the dramatic locations that have captivated filmmakers and audiences from around the world.

"It’s also a chance to celebrate those individuals and businesses working behind the scenes of Yorkshire’s thriving film and TV industry, who have laid the foundations that will support generations of screen talent for many more years to come.’’

People in Yorkshire are invited to look out for the campaign across social media by following #YorkshireDay and share their favourite on-screen sights.