SNOW LATEST: Scarborough bin collections, road updates

There will be no bin collections today due to the snow in Scarborough and Whitby.

School closures as heavy snow falls on Yorkshire coast

SNOW: Disruption across Scarborough due to heavy snowfall

A Scarborough Council spokeswoman said: "Snowy conditions in Scarborough and Filey areas this morning (30 November) mean it's currently unsafe to operate our bin collection wagons.

"Our advice to anyone that would normally have their bins emptied today is to leave your bins out for collection and we will get to them as soon as we can. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"For all information about roads and gritting please visit North Yorkshire County Council's website at www.northyorks.gov.uk or follow them on Twitter @northyorkscc."

Traffic at a standstill in Scalby by Bob Walton

There has also been a crash on the A170 at Brompton by Sawdon, a Range Rover and a Volvo have collided and police are on the scene directing traffic. There were no injuries.

In town, Seamer Road, Scalby Road and Filey Road are all moving very slowly.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has advised motorists only to make essential journeys.

UPDATE from NYCC: "Following heavy #snow this morning in #Scarborough road temperatures are still below zero in places. The #A169 Blue Bank and #A171 near Scaling Dam are closed due to jack-knifed vehicles. We are out treating the roads and trying to move the vehicles. Stay safe if have to travel."