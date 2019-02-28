Sleights School youngsters Revel in Topic about chocolate

Youngsters at Sleights School enjoyed possibly their best project of the year when their new writing topic was launched, exploring the question “How is chocolate made?”

The whole school worked in mixed groups during the day to complete a range of activities based on making chocolate.

Youngsters eagerly anticipate the finished product!

Mrs Hann worked outside with the children on Monday, down in the forest.

The groups worked hard to create their own mud chocolate creations, adding different textures and objects to give some added crunch to their recipes.

The children hunted around the forest for interesting and unusual objects to add in.

It was excellent to see all children of all ages supporting each other in this task.

Children at Sleights School get busy making chcolate creations.

Alex at Crofts Chocolates in Scarborough donated chocolate and materials so the pupils could making their own lollies.

With Mrs Roe, the children had the very exciting task of using this donation to make their own chocolate lollies. Each lolly was heaped with sweets and marshmallows, which made them look delicious.

Mrs Walker and Mrs Exelby led the baking efforts.

During the day, each child had the opportunity to make their own chocolate creations.

Working together to carefully add the ingredients, mix them together and prepare them for baking was something that everyone enjoyed.

Finally, with Miss Stubbs, the children created their own packaging for their chocolate lollies. After looking carefully at the designs of well-known chocolate brands, the children then came up with their own designs. It was fun to see how the children were using these brands to influence their own, with many adapting well-known chocolate names and designs.

Head Scott Grason said: “At the end of the day, it was great to be able to invite so many families into school to see the children’s efforts from the day and read their stories in our chocolate café.

“The event was incredibly well attended, with it being said that the cake sale was like a fair day. This overwhelming support is amazing.”