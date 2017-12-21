Sleights Cub’s winning Christmas card earns trip to panto

A 10-year-old Cub Scout from Sleights has won a competition to design property development company S Harrison’s corporate Christmas card.

George Fergus from Sleights Cubs drew a festive picture of Father Christmas and his reindeer flying over a snow-covered landscape, complete with Christmas trees and snowmen.

The e-card will now be emailed to hundreds of S Harrison’s clients, suppliers and contacts, based throughout the UK. His entire pack will now be rewarded with a trip to see the panto Sleeping Beauty at Whitby Pavilion.

S Harrison joined forces with Eskmouth Scout Group, which incorporates Sleights Cubs, Sleights Beavers and Whitby Cubs, after the company started work earlier this year on a major new homes development at High Stakesby.

Everyone who participated in the competition was rewarded with an advent calendar while George earned a Star Wars Lego kit.

Gavin Douglas from S Harrison, who presented George with his prize, said: “George came up with an eye-catching and colourful picture that portrays the joy of Christmas through a child’s eyes, which made him a worthy winner.”

Janine Pemberton from Eskmouth Scout Group, said: “We’re always keen to encourage creativity within our ranks and this competition has been a great opportunity for our Cub Scouts to put their imagination and painting skills to the test. For us all to be rewarded with a pantomime trip is fantastic for everyone involved.”

S Harrison is currently building 190 new homes on land formerly owned by the Order of the Holy Paraclete, at Sneaton Castle.