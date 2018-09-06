Sirius Minerals signs contracts for multi-million pound Polyhalite project

Sirius Minerals has announced the signing of two major construction contracts for its ambitious North Yorkshire Polyhalite Project.

The multi-million pound scheme involves the extraction of Polyhalite, a unique type of potash and a multi-nutrient fertiliser, via two mine shafts.

This will then be transported to Teesside through a 37 kilometre underground tunnel and once received by a specific materials handling facility in Wilton, it will be granulated and exported to overseas markets.

Sirius has identified STRABAG AG as the best contractor for the construction of Drives 2 and 3 of the underground tunnel between the Woodsmith Mine, near Whitby, and Lockwood Beck.

The construction of Wilton’s materials handling facility has been assigned to engineering consultant Jacobs UK Limited.

Chris Fraser, Managing Director and CEO of Sirius, said:“The signing of the contracts for the remaining tunnel drives and the materials handling facility at Wilton are significant steps forward for the business with almost all procurement now complete.

“The Project’s economics remain extremely compelling and we are confident they support the expected additional funding requirement.”

On Monday a vertical shaft sinking machine arrived at the site and works to excavate the tunnel are due to start in the coming weeks.