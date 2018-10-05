Sirius Minerals launch park and ride service to mine

Sirius Minerals has launched its new park and ride scheme for workers at Woodsmith Mine which is currently under construction near Sneaton.

The new facility, located next to Whitby’s existing park and ride, will provide an additional 187 spaces.

Local contractor, Esk Valley Coaches, will be providing the bus service to take the workers to the site.

The new facility will help to reduce the number of cars using the local roads to travel to the site, in line with the company’s commitment to minimise the environmental impact of the mine.

Matt Parsons from Sirius Minerals, said: “We are really pleased with the progress we are making at the Woodsmith site.

"It’s great to get the park and ride up and running and to further demonstrate our commitment to minimising vehicle movements.”

Keith Simpson, company director for Esk Valley Coaches, said: “We’re delighted to have been asked to deliver the park and ride service for Sirius.

"The contract has given us the opportunity to expand our fleet and to recruit new drivers.”

The main Whitby Park and Ride will be unaffected and remain open to the public.