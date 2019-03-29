Singers at The Stables

The Dalesmen Singers Male Voice Choir recently performed at a new venue – The Stables, Cross Butts, Whitby – in aid of the Mayoress of Scarborough Community fund.

Organised by the Mayor and Mayoress of Scarborough, the night proved to be very relaxed, friendly, and held in a truly great atmosphere.

Talented guest stars included Hinderwell’s Colin Easterby.

He of the beautiful bass voice sang Working Man while Harry Collett and Frank Templeton provided musical humour with The Bold Gendarmes.

A spokesman said: “The evening raised £250 for the Mayoress’ Scarborough Community Fund and the singers would like to thank the mayor and mayoress for all their hard work to make this event happen. Also, to all staff at The Stables for their marvellous hospitality on the night.”

If you are thinking of raising money for good causes, click on the website www.dalesmensingers.net or call Peter Etwell on 01287 773224.