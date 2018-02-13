Showcase landscape – you could win £1,000

The CLA has launched a photo competition with a top prize of £1,000 aimed at showcasing the landscapes and people of the great British countryside.

In addition to capturing beautiful and unique rural landscapes, the CLA, which represents more than 30,000 members across England and Wales, particularly wants to celebrate the people who make the rural economy tick.

So it is also offering an exclusive award for the best photograph of people working in the countryside. The competition is part of The Countryside Matters, the CLA’s campaign demonstrating public support for continued investment in our countryside.

Tan Parsons, the editor of CLA magazine Land & Business, said: “Over the next 11 months we are asking members of the public to capture on camera the rich diversity of rural communities, workplaces, wildlife and the iconic features that make up our wonderful landscapes.

“The winning entries will be showcased in Land & Business. Whether you are an established photographer or you are handy with a smartphone, if you are passionate about the countryside I urge you to pick up your camera and enter our competition.”

The competition is open to the public. Monthly entries will close at noon on the 12th day of each month (any entries after noon will be entered for the following month).

Prizes are offered in association with Tanners Wines, Ed Shepherd Photography and Combermere Abbey.

Visit www.cla.org.uk/photocomp2018 for more.