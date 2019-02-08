Show The Love project set for Whitby library launch

Organisers of the ‘Show the Love’ project are putting the finishing touches to the display at Whitby Library.

Whitby MP Robert Goodwill will open the project at 11am on Monday (Feb 11) with Scarborough Borough Mayor Councillor Joe Plant in attendance.

The initiative was originally pioneered in 2015 by people and organisations that joined forces as the Climate Coalition, resulting in the largest climate change lobby in UK history.

The idea of the project is for people to make and share green hearts to Show the Love for all they want to protect from climate change.

Whitby WI has planned the collaborative, community project with staff from Whitby library, students from Airy Hill School, Guides, Whitby Beach Sweep, the Boomerang Bag project and the wider community – all of whom want to raise concerns about the impact of climate change and what small steps we can take to address this.

There will be a display of hand-crafted hearts in the library from Monday 11 to Friday 16 February, and the opportunity for library users and other members of schools and communities to write their comments about the impact of climate change on green paper hearts.

The green hearts have been made by members of the WI, The U3A embroidery group, the Guides, Whitby Beach Sweep and the wider community.