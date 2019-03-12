Show home at Whitby’s new Spa Well Court site due to open next month

Construction at Whitby’s Spa Well Court - a development of 10 town houses and 10 apartments off Broomfield Terrace, close to the town centre - is advancing well, with a show home scheduled to be ready in April.

The development, which will be officially launched next month in Whitby, should be ready for occupation in September.

The apartments are priced from £165,000, with the town houses starting from

£295,000. The homes at Spa Well Court will go on the market with Whitby estate agent Henderson’s.

Nick Henderson said: “We are extremely proud to be working with Caedmon Homes on their

new Spa Well Court development.

“Whitby’s reputation as one of the hottest holiday destinations in the UK has never been higher, fuelled not only by the unique beauty of the town and the surrounding countryside, but also by the quality of its retail and leisure offering with outstanding shops and restaurants.

“Taking this into account, the demand for a brand-new premier housing development has

never been higher.

“Our South and West Yorkshire-based clients are always on the lookout for high-quality homes and apartments to either use as a commercial holiday let or simply a luxury second home. These homes will suit them perfectly.”

Caedmon Homes is the residential development arm of North Yorkshire-based property

company Norstar Real Estate Group, which is currently working on projects across Yorkshire.