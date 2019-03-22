Shed project expands into Robin Hood’s Bay

Another Men’s Shed, this time serving areas in and around Robin Hood’s Bay and Fylingthorpe, will open after Easter.

It follows other projects in Staithes, Whitby and Littlebeck, which bring people together to combat isolation and loneliness.

The new Shed, christened BayThorpe, will begin in May, although there may be opportunity before then to help begin establishing the workshop, which is inside the Scout Hut in the Station Car Park.

People who go along work on projects on their own, in pairs or small groups – and can help to share skills and offer support.

There will be an afternoon and early evening drop-in at the Scout Hut on Wednesday, April 3, between 3pm and 6.30pm for anyone wanting to know more about the project over a cuppa.

Graham Storer, from the project, said: “It is not about having particular skills. They can be picked up from others because Shedders are often both tutors and learners.

“Sheds are fun. Great fun. They also provide mutual support, shoulder to shoulder.”

Sleights Area Men’s Shed in Littlebeck was the first Shed in the North Yorkshire region, but nationwide they have multiplied and there are almost 600 in use. Funding for starting the latest project has come from North Yorkshire County Council under the Stronger Communities programme and, in this case, a strategy related to suicide-prevention.

For more information, visit www.whitbysheds.co.uk, email whitbysheds@gmail.com or text 07763 656627.

The Men’s Shed movement began in Australia more than 15 years ago, established by a Yorkshireman.

They are a very well established part of the social support structure in Australian culture and it is hoped that GPs in North Yorkshire will eventually use them as a method of ‘social prescribing’.