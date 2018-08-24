Shaun’s east coast scenes on show at Whitby gallery

An artist whose work was sent in to a TV show at the age of just six is now exhibiting at the Reading Room in Whitby’s Flowergate.

Shaun Myers started out painting early on when he was at school – but it wasn’t what he went on to study at college. In the early 1980s, he entered into the world of Graphic Design at Rotherham College of Arts & Technology.

Shaun Myers loves painting coastal scenes.

“A last ditch talk from my Art Teacher at school convinced me this was the right course for me to take,” he said. “Looking back, she was probably right as that eventually led me to a higher level Graphics and Illustration course at Blackpool University.

“On completion three years later, I started my career as a Junior Designer and Visualiser in a studio right in the heart of Soho, London.

“I was right in the thick of it, learning from some of the best artists, designers and illustrators in London – heady times.”

In the late 1990s, Shaun moved back to Yorkshire, equipped with lots of experience and skills that he had learnt from his peers.

“It was at this time that I started to paint watercolours simply as a hobby to pass time in the evenings and one Saturday afternoon, I went along to a gallery in York with one of my paintings,” he said.

“I had only gone along to see what they thought and maybe get some valuable advice, however the owner asked if it was for sale – six months later, I had sold more than a dozen.”

By 2002, he had become so busy with a career in Design and Marketing he didn’t have the time for painting anymore, putting it on ice for 13 years until deciding to return to painting again, turning professional last year.

Many of Shaun’s paintings are from coastal seaside towns in North Yorkshire including Whitby, Scarborough and Staithes. He also paints places like New York, London and Venice.

“It all started with my mum sending one of my pictures to Tony Hart’s Vision On programme back in the 1970s when I was six,” he said. “When you’ve been a creative artist all your life and you finally return to it after all these years, life suddenly feel so, so much better.”

See Shaun’s work at the Reading Room, Flowergate. Visit their Facebook page too.