Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell set to visit Scarborough and Whitby constituency in November

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell is on his way over to Scarborough later this year with a plan to help tackle coastal poverty.

It is part of a seven-date nationwide tour aimed at highlighting Labour’s plans to revive the economy and raise living standards in our cities and towns.

McDonnell will bring his roadshow to Tory-held marginals in Scarborough and Whitby on November 23, as well as the Lancashire resort of Morecambe the following month.

The Shadow Chancellor will use his winter visits to the Yorkshire and Lancashire coasts to set out Labour’s plans to tackle poverty and social deprivation in coastal resorts.

The Shadow Chancellor will also visit constituencies in London, Gloucestershire and Essex between now and Christmas.

The tour starts today (June 15) in the London seat of Chingford and Woodford Green, where Labour is seeking to overturn a Tory majority of 2,438, then on to Stroud in Gloucestershire later this month.

McDonnell will follow up the summer dates with autumn events in Colchester and Colne Valley as well as Middlesbrough South and Cleveland East.

The latest details of the coast to coast campaign come almost a year after its launch in Hastings.

McDonnell has met business leaders, trade unionists, campaigners and councillors during visits to a series of constituencies, including Broxtowe and Mansfield, Pudsey, Blackpool, Airdried, Stoke and Gravesham.

Mr McDonnell said: “British towns, coast to coast, have lost their traditional industries. Nothing has filled that gap and they have been let down badly by the Tory government, which has inflicted over nine years of austerity on these communities.

“Over nine years of austerity have hit these communities in Essex, Gloucestershire, Lancashire and Yorkshire very hard.

“Labour’s five-point plan for British high streets will help breathe life back into our struggling town centres.

“And Labour will deliver a fair deal for Britain’s coastal communities.

“We will increase income tax on the top 5%, the people who can afford it, who can pay a little bit more. But also tackle tax dodging and reverse some of the giveaways to the corporations.

“Labour will tax the rich and giant corporations to end austerity, fund our public services properly, and rebuild our economy so it works for the many, not the few.”