Seton School’s delight at good Ofsted report

Seton School teachers and pupils are delighted with the outcome of their recent Ofsted inspection, in which the school, in Staithes, was graded as good.

High staff morale and coherent and consistent teaching were noted by inspectors as the school was graded good across all area.

Headteacher Helen Isaac said: “This is a tremendous achievement for all of us.

“It is the result of the children’s hard work, family support and a dedicated staff and governing body who have been working relentlessly to ensure that the pupils at Seton School have the best possible education and opportunities.

“The school was graded good in all areas of the inspection. The inspector identified two areas for improvement to move the school to being outstanding and these areas are already high priority in our School Improvement Plan.

“It is worth noting that the Ofsted Inspection Framework has changed significantly since the previous inspection in July 2013 and Seton School has moved forward considerably since that time.”

Among Ofsted’s key findings were:

* Since her appointment, the headteacher has managed significant amounts of change successfully, with great sensitivity and professionalism.

* Pupils are proud of their school and their behaviour is good. Pupils say that they are happy and feel safe, and most parents endorse this view.

* Children in the early years get off to a good start in their learning. This is because the early years leader is an exceptional practitioner.

* Almost all teachers are recently appointed to the school. They work cohesively to ensure that pupils’ knowledge and skills are nurtured systematically over time. Assessment information is accurate and used effectively to ensure that pupils’ needs and interests are met.

* Subject leaders are enthusiastic and knowledgeable

Ofsted inspectors suggested the school now needs to improve pupils’ progress further, particularly in key stage 2 by ensuring that the most able pupils receive activities that make them think hard about their learning in a range of subjects.

This is to help them iron out remaining gaps in pupils’ knowledge and skills, so they are ready for future learning.