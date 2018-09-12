Serving up seafood Italian-style: how you can make Magpie Cafe favourite

This week’s recipe from the Magpie Cafe is Lobster Carbonara, which serves two.

Ingredients

1 whole cooked lobster (dressed)

120g dried tagliatelle pasta

100g smoked pancetta

250ml double cream

30g butter

2 banana shallots

(thinly sliced)

1 clove of garlic (crushed)

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon chopped

parsley

30g grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Oil for cooking

Method

Place the pasta into boiling salted water and cook as per instructed.

Cut the pancetta into small lardons (little sticks). And place into a pan with a tiny amount of oil, cook until golden in

colour then add the sliced shallots and crushed garlic.

Sauté for a couple of minutes then add the cream, bring to the boil and then reduce to a simmer.

While the cream is coming to the boil, cut up the meat of the lobster and add to the cream once it is simmering to warm through.

Add the butter and swirl the pan to mix in, remove the pan from the heat and stir in the beaten egg yolk and then the grated parmesan. Strain the pasta and add that to the lobster cream with the chopped parsley, salt and pepper to taste, toss the pasta thoroughly through the cream and share between two plates and serve immediately with fresh ciabatta.