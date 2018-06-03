Sergeant goes for gold at Royal ceremony

Whitby Squadron’s Sergeant Wharrick travelled to Buckingham Palace to accept her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s

Award.

More than 2,000 people travelled from all over the country recently to accept the most prestigious Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and also get the chance to meet Royals and

celebrities. Former Whitby Air Cadet Kerryn Atkinson was also present.

Sgt Wharrick, of 740 Whitby Squadron, said: “It’s not every day that you get to visit Buckingham palace, meet the Royals and celebrities, but it just shows how rewarding the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is.

“I went along to Buckingham Palace to celebrate my Gold achievements and receive my award.

“The event took place in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, where we had time to explore and take in the lovely views before gathering in our groups ready for HRH Princess Royal.

“Princess Anne came to speak to us about what we got up to during the award and was surprised to hear about my expedition in Bavaria.”

Many celebrities were around on the day, with world champion and Olympic rower Jonathan Walton presenting Sgt Wharrick with her prize.

“What an unforgettable and proud day we had,” she added.

Cpl Sam Humphreys of 740 Whitby Squadron added: “It was definitely a successful and proud day for Sgt Wharrick, the squadron and the other award holders from around the country.”

Youngsters aged between 12 and 17 can join Whitby Air Cadets on Monday and Thursday nights, 7pm to 9.30pm at the back of Caedmon College Whitby, Scoresby Site.