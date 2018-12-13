Send us your paintings: Scarborough Art Gallery asks for your art

Artists from the North East coast will be put in the spotlight for East Coast Open, an exhibition that gives local artists the opportunity to be exhibited at Scarborough Art Gallery.

People of all ages and ability - professional or amateur – can submit up to two pieces of work for the chance to show and sell their artworks at the bi-annual exhibitionat Scarborough Art Gallery between January 19 and |April 28.

The final artworks will be selected by a panel of judges: BBC broadcaster Harry Gration, artist Annabel McCourt and international curator Simon Hedges.

Scarborough Museums Trust will be taking submissions for East Coast Open on Wednesday January 9, Thursday 10 and Friday January 11 and forms are available now.

Entries in previous years have included graffiti, textiles, graphic design, ceramics, stencils, and architecture, as well as more traditional paintings.

Julie Baxter, venues and volunteer manager, curating the East Coast Open exhibition, said: “This is a great opportunity for local artists to show their work in Scarborough’s Art Gallery. The exhibition attracts hundreds of entries from artists around the region, both professional and amateur, and we welcome entries from anyone who has a flair for art, in any medium.

“Our judging panel brings a wealth of unique skills and expertise to the process and each judge will be picking a diverse range of artworks, reflecting the great artistic talents of the North East Coast region. East Coast Open always proves to be a highlight of our programme.”

To submit artworks for consideration for East Coast Open, entrants can submit up to two works in any medium - paintings, photographs, sculpture or textiles (film cannot be submitted at this time.)

There is a non-returnable handling fee of £5 for each entry and the process is open to anyone from the Yorkshire coast.

Full details on how to apply and the selection process are outlined on the submissions form - which is downloadable via Scarborough Art Gallery’s website or via a printed copy which can be collected from Scarborough Art Gallery or the Rotunda.

Final selections will be made on Monday January 14.