Sell-out success for Whitby Motown Weekender

Tickets have been snapped up in record time for Whitby Pavilion’s Motown Soul Weekender this September – making it a sell-out.

Hot on the heels of the sold out Northern Soul Weekend last month, the venue’s sister Motown event has followed suit with hundreds of music fans descending on Whitby over the weekend of September 14 and 15 to enjoy Motown music including a live performance byt he Velvelettes.

The Motown Soul Weekender was added to Whitby Pavilion’s calendar by organisers Gold Soul in 2014 due to demand for a lighter music weekend featuring more favourites from the world of Motown and soul’s golden era of the 60s and 70s.

The Soul Weekenders have helped attract crowds to Whitby and 98 per cent of ticket holders for this year’s events are travelling to the Yorkshire Coast from beyond the county providing a huge boost for the town’s economy.

Dominic Stokes, head of the Pavilion’s operator SIVLive said: “Since taking the contract at the Whitby Pavilion, SIV have been committed to bringing, developing and supporting the best events to and for the town and the Soul events are fantastic examples of this.

“We know that a successful event for us means that the feel good factor spreads and benefits the entire Whitby community whether it is the hotels, bars, restaurants or fish and chip shops. This will therefore always continue to be our driving force.”

Tickets are on sale for next year’s Northern Soul Weekend between July 5 and 7.