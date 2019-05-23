‘Selfish and thoughtless’ - Whitby Hospital car park should be just for those in genuine need

I was trying to park at Whitby Hospital while taking my wife, who has a broken knee, to attend a hospital appointment.
Unfortunately, there was nowhere to park, every available space including the approach road was jammed with vehicles.
I wondered whether it was a particularly busy day at the hospital but was told by a number of people that it was used daily by shoppers and those employed in other parts of the town - and I saw one member of the public load their car with carrier bags before driving off.
The actions of these selfish and thoughtless people make life harder for those who have a genuine need to use the hospital parking facilities.
David Perry
Wesley Road
Robin Hood’s Bay