‘Selfish and thoughtless’ - Whitby Hospital car park should be just for those in genuine need

I was trying to park at Whitby Hospital while taking my wife, who has a broken knee, to attend a hospital appointment.

Unfortunately, there was nowhere to park, every available space including the approach road was jammed with vehicles.

I wondered whether it was a particularly busy day at the hospital but was told by a number of people that it was used daily by shoppers and those employed in other parts of the town - and I saw one member of the public load their car with carrier bags before driving off.

The actions of these selfish and thoughtless people make life harder for those who have a genuine need to use the hospital parking facilities.

David Perry

Wesley Road

Robin Hood’s Bay