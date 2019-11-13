See which Yorkshire east coast beaches have been rated as excellent

Scarborough North Bay

Scarborough North, Hornsea, Robin Hood's Bay and Reighton are all now achieving ‘Excellent’ quality compared to their ‘Good’ rating last year, while Whitby, Cayton Bay and Danes Dyke also remain ‘Excellent’.

Sixteen of the county’s bathing waters are either ‘Excellent’ or ‘Good’.

Yorkshire Water Coastal Delivery & Engagement Manager, Geraldine Tebb, said: “The results are the product of years of hard work from a variety of partners and customers across the county.

Robin Hood's Bay

“The water quality results and facilities available at Scarborough North Bay, Hornsea, and Whitby are of such great quality that Blue Flag status can be applied for.

“Everyone has a part to play in protecting and improving our great bathing waters.

"If we continue to work together to reduce pollution, we can improve water quality and ensure our bathing waters and coastal communities continue to thrive.