Search is on for North Yorkshire coast’s 100 favourite children’s books

Children from every school in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey are being asked to nominate their favourite children’s books, to be published in a list of the North Yorkshire Coast’s top 100 Reads.

The 100 Reads initiative aims to encourage more children to enjoy reading and read more widely, by inspiring them to try books that have been recommended by their peers.

It is led by Our Stories, a local campaign by the National Literacy Trust to improve children’s literacy, and funded by the North Yorkshire Coast Opportunity Area.

Each school on the North Yorkshire Coast will receive a pack that includes top tips for teachers when promoting the 100 Reads to their classes, and a set of postcards for pupils to submit their favourite book and author for the list.

The school that submits the highest number of suggestions will receive a bundle of books for their school library.

Local residents are also invited to share their favourite children’s book through a submission form on the Our Stories website and by using #OurStories on social media.

Submissions will close at the end of April and the printed list will be distributed across schools and libraries ahead of the summer holidays, with a downloadable version available at ourstories.org.uk.

Liz Dyer, Manager of Our Stories, said: “We know that reading can change lives and open up a whole world of opportunities for children and young people.

“We hope that by creating a list of the North Yorkshire Coast’s top 100 Reads, we will inspire hundreds of local children and families to discover new books and fall in love with reading.”

Our Stories is still looking for Literacy Champions in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey – local volunteers who want to support the campaign by leading literacy projects in their community.

These projects could include setting up a reading group for adults or children, going into a local primary school to read with children, or helping families get involved with their local library or children’s centre.

Click here or email liz.dyer@literacytrust.org.uk to find out more about becoming a Literacy Champion. Click here to find out more about the Our Stories campaign.