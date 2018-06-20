School Report: Lots of wonderful events to keep the pupils entertained

Once again it has been a very busy time at Airy Hill School with plenty of activities to keep the pupils occupied.

The sun shone bright for the ‘Royal Wedding Picnic Party’ and everybody enjoyed a fabulous afternoon.

Enjoying the new meadow at the school's top field.

We found lots of teddies new homes on our ‘Teddy Tombola’, there were plenty of laughs on the bouncy castle and lots of candy floss, ice cream and hot dogs were eaten.

The school’s top field is now a beautiful meadow!

Over the past few weeks, we have left the grass to grow, so that we could see what is naturally growing there.

The Environment Team discovered that we have a wide variety of plants on the site, including lots of different meadow grasses and wild flowers.

Recently, Year 5 spent a wonderful, sunny day at Sandsend.

The children also began planting some lovely plants, kindly donated by Wendy from Whitby Naturalists.

We are also pleased to report that the site was full of wildlife.

To end the previous half-term with exciting problem-solving challenges, we ran Academic Resilience days for Nursery/Reception on Thursday and for Years 1-6 on Friday. Children and staff had lots of fun in all of the activities.

The children in Year 2 have been extremely busy starting their topic based on Africa.

Pupils have a ball controlling its movement by using pieces of guttering.

They have created African silhouette pictures using paints and have been researching their own African animal to create a fact file.

They are looking forwards to their visit to Flamingo land.

Two pupils from Year 5, Tom and Reegan, have taken part in the Yorkshire Schools Bike Ride. They received a bag, a T-shirt and medal for their efforts.

Year 4 had an amazing time on their residential trip to East Barnby.

Year 2 pupils created some excellent silhouette pictures.

They pushed themselves to their limits and learned some fantastic new skills, including, beck scrambling, map reading, orienteering, shelter building – and even making their own beds! Thank you to the team at East Barnby Outdoor Education Centre to taking such great care of us.

Recently, Year 5 spent a wonderful, sunny day at Sandsend to help them prepare for their next major written piece – ‘The Mystery of the Missing Railway’.

Walking along the disused railway line, from the village to the old railway tunnel, they learnt about how the area was used for the quarrying and processing of alum.

Along the way, they looked at the geology of the area and we found some lovely examples of ironstone, sandstone and shale.

Back in school, children have been learning more about the Victorians and writing their stories.

In Design and Technology, they prepared a delicious salmon dish, which provided a healthy, balanced meal.

The sun shone bright for the school's Royal Wedding Picnic Party.

In maths, they are enjoying applying many of the skills, which they have been learning over the past year, to the ‘shape’ module.

Now the weather has improved, the children have been enjoying using the giant marble run kit, which they built before Christmas for highly-competitive problem-solving challenges!

We had some visitors to Nursery. We found some snails in our garden and made a home for them so we could look at them really closely.

We bought snails we found in from home too.

We found out lots of facts about snails and discovered that they are very good at escaping and hiding again.

Reception Class have been reading stories about superheroes such as Supertato.

We have been decorating superhero potatoes and playing with evil peas!

We have also made our own superhero masks and drawings.

Solving problems at school.