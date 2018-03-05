School news: Seton School youngsters get a taste of different cultures

A group of children from Seton Primary School in Staithes spent a day visiting a mandir and a mosque as part of their RE work on developing tolerance and respect.

The children in Key Stage Two travelled to West Yorkshire Bradford’s Shree Lakshmi Narayan Mandir and then on to the Madni Jamia Masjid Mosque to learn about different places of worship and to develop an understanding of cultural identity.

Headteacher Helen Isaac said: “This opportunity to take our learning out of the classroom and to really explore what it means to be British, was a great privilege which the children found fascinating.

“Being able to visit the two places of worship, to experience the buildings first-hand and to ask questions there, was an ideal way to develop our understanding.

“It enabled children to look at similarities and differences between different cultures and to begin to form their own ideas about communities living together harmoniously.”

As part of the rolling programme for RE at Seton School, children visit a variety of places of worship and this is an experience they always enjoy.

The children were able to handle religious artefacts in the mandir and they found out about Hindu religious ceremonies.

At the mosque, they learnt about the Qu’ran and listened to the Islamic call to prayer.

“It was a very interesting visit and I learnt a lot about religion that I didn’t know before,” said pupil Keavy, aged 10.

Following their visit, the children will continue to extend their learning about different religions and they hope to share their project during a special assembly.”