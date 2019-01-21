Scholarship for two at Fyling Hall School thanks to ex-student

The generosity of a former Fyling Hall student is allowing the school to pass on a fantastic opportunity to two permanent pupils joining from September 2019.

The new senior school scholarship offered in memory of Margaret Savage is available for the duration of the two selected pupils’ academic stage.

Applications are due by March 1.

Margaret Savage was a boarding student at Fyling Hall for some ten years from the mid 1940s.

She came after her mother died as her father was fighting the war in the jungles of Burma, and that was where her older brother was at school.

Holidays were spent initially with her Scottish grandmother in Edinburgh, then later near London with her father’s sister, Agnes, and her friend, Esther, who had been chief education officer of Yorkshire, and knew of Fyling Hall.

She believed that Fyling Hall’s family spirit, encouragement of individual talent and thoughtfulness for others gave her a solid foundation for life.

Contact the school office by emailing office@fylinghall.org or call 01947 880353.