Scheme to help ‘at risk’ people in Whitby area feel safe

People are being encouraged to register for a six-month Safe and Connected trial scheme, which focuses on Whitby, Sleights and Goathland, working with up to 100 people aged over 65.

The idea of the scheme is that a friendly knock at the door will help to bring reassurance as North Yorkshire County Council joins forces with Royal Mail to help older people to stay well and independent at home.

A home visit can be arranged on a different day for anyone who cannot attend the Larpool Lane session.

County Cllr Caroline Dickinson, Executive Member for Public Health, said: “This is about offering a helping hand to people who are living independently, but are perhaps at risk of becoming isolated or lonely or would benefit from someone checking up on them regularly.

“The Government-funded trial will involve postmen and postwomen from Royal Mail’s Whitby delivery office visiting participants twice a week to check on their wellbeing.

“They will ask set questions about the participant’s health and happiness, whether they have had difficulty taking part in social activities, whether they’ve had problems with anyone bothering them and whether they would like to speak to someone about anything they need help with or that is worrying them.

“The postal workers will record the responses on their handheld mobile devices.”

Any issues will be reported to the council’s Living Well team and a member of the team will visit the participant to talk about their concerns.

There will be an opportunity for people to sign up at Larpool Lane elderly people’s home, 1 Larpool Lane, Whitby, on Wednesday October 24, from 10am to 4pm.

People can contact Living Well co-ordinator Louise Partlett on 01609 532962 on the number above to book an appointment.

Anyone who feels they could benefit from the scheme or knows someone who could, should contact Louise, or Living Well team manager Trudy Rodgers on 01609 536632.