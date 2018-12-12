Scarborough v Whitby football match: 11 sentenced for violent behaviour

Eleven football fans have been sentenced by a court after violence broke out following the Scarborough Athletic v Whitby Town match in August.

There was fighting between rival fans at Scarborough's Flamingo Land stadium after the league match on Monday August 27, and the men appeared at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on two separate dates.

A twelfth person will be sentenced next month.

The 12 admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; those dealt with were given restraining orders prohibiting them from going within 300 metres of Scarborough's ground and 100 metres of Whitby's ground in a certain time period on match days.

The two sides will meet again in the league on New Year's Day at Whitby's Turnbull ground, and fans will be segregated.

Inspector Graeme Kynman, of Scarborough Police, said: "We continue to work closely with Scarborough Athletic Football Club’s management and security team to stamp out any disorder and make their matches a family event for all.

“Our message is clear, we will not tolerate disruptive or anti-social behaviour. We would ask everyone to respect each other and help make the game an enjoyable experience for everyone who takes the time out to support their local team.”

The following Scarborough supporters were dealt with at the court on November 22:

Luke Robert Cheetham, 29, of Clark Street: remanded on unconditional bail until January 14, due to other matters.

Joshua Martin Lovell Goundry, 27, of Maple Drive: given community order including 12-week curfew and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Gary Humphries, 35, of Briercliffe: given community order including 12-week curfew and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Joseph Levitt, 24, of Wellington Road, Bridlington: given community order including 12-week curfew and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Craig Moon, 34, of Lady Edith's Park, Newby: given community order including 120 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Mark Wayne Smith, 47, of Edgehill Road: given community order including 120 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Stephen Perry-Lee Turner, 27, of Limestone Way, Burniston: given community order including 120 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs.

The following Whitby supporters were dealt with at the court on December 6:

Kaan Akel, 19, of St Peters Court, Whitby: given community order including 14-day curfew and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Cameron Scott Finn, 18, of Sutcliffe Court, Whitby: given community order including 80 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs.

James George Gibson, 46, of High Street, Hinderwell: given community order including 80 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Danny Magill, 47, of Derwent Road, Whitby: given community order including 80 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Curtis Edward Robson, 22, of Middlewood Close, Fylingthorpe: given community order including 80 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs.