Scarborough teenager arrested after woman is sexually assaulted in Whitby

A Scarborough teenager has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in Whitby.

Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted between 9pm and 11pm on Saturday October 26, between the steps connecting Windsor Terrace with Spring Hill (known locally as ‘Bobbies Bank’), and the path that connects Spring Hill with Pannett Way.

A 17-year-old male from Scarborough has been arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries. The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Two police cordons were put in place on Sunday, including a small area within Pannett Park. They have both been released.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and in particular anyone who witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jon Kenworthy. You can also email jon.kenworthy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190198130.