Scarborough statue’s had his clean and polish - but makeover for Whitby’s Captain Cook statue long overdue

I noticed that Scarborough’s sculpture of Freddie Gilroy has had his annual clean and polish. He also has had oil-based solution applied to protect it and give it a gentle sheen.

What’s happening to our James Cook statue?

Scarborough's Freddie Gilroy statue on North Bay . pic Richard Ponter

Isn’t it time for his yearly makeover?

It must be over a year since he was cleaned.

This should be a yearly must do for our captain.

I have lived in Whitby for more than 24 years and I have only known him to be cleaned once in that time.

Common sense knows that this is the way to keep the statue looking good and to protect this fantastic bronze statue with its valuable history.

Jean Thornton

Church Street

Whitby