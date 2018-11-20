Scarborough Sea Life Centre ‘best attraction for under fives’

Scarborough Sea Life Centre has picked up a prestigious regional gong in the first national attractions awards run by popular family leisure website Day Out With The Kids.

The Birmingham-based online guide launched in 2010 is used by 17 million people annually to plan their fun days out.

Thousands of families voted in its first ever Family Favourites Awards - and Scarborough Sea Life received an impressive 45% of votes for the best Yorkshire attraction for Under 5’s.

“We are thrilled with this accolade, especially as it was families voting, and families with young children are our core market,” said the Centre’s marketing manager Lia Bull.

“Our primary goal is to enable parents to share an exciting, educational experience with their children and perhaps inspire, in some of them at least, a lifelong interest in the marine world.”

As well as around 50 stunning aquarium displays featuring everything from shrimps and starfish to seahorses and sharks, Scarborough Sea Life features seal rescue and rehab, a colony of Humboldt penguins and a pair of Asian otters.

Lisa O’Keeffe, Brand Manager at Day Out With The Kids, said: “Scarborough SEA LIFE Centre is a fantastic destination for all ages, but it’s range of zones, interactive talks and activities, as well as its special parent and toddler tickets, make it a go-to choice for parents with younger kids and a very deserving winner of the best day out for under 5s in Yorkshire!”

In further success for the area, Flamingo Land was the best animal day out in the Yorkshire area.

