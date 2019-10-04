Scarborough Muck and Magic gardening awards 2019: Full list of winners

Stephen Simmonds won Most Imaginative Container Garden and Most Attractive Garden
Winners of the 2019 Muck and Magic Awards, run by Scarborough Borough Council, received their prizes at a presentation evening at Scarborough Spa.

The full list of winners:

South Cliff Bowling Club won the category for Most Promising New Entry

Category winners

Most Attractive Private Garden (Large): joint winners - Brian Boyes and Janet Sutton

Most Attractive Private Garden (Small)): joint winners - Jackie Stapleton and Ian Mott, and John Hunter

Most Imaginative Container Garden: Stephen Simmonds

Most Attractive Garden: Stephen Simmonds

Most Appealing Guest House or Hotel: Park Manor Hotel

Most Cared For Residential Home or Sheltered Housing Garden: George Edward Smart Homes (Combe Hay)

Most Eye Catching Business Premises: The Stained Glass Centre

Most Cared For Small Neighbourhood: Knipe Point Community Association

Community Gardens: joint winners - Sandybed Community Garden and Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library

Most Loved Young People’s Garden: Brompton Hall School

Most Productive Vegetable Garden: Ken Gill

Most Loved “Beyond Housing” Garden: Phillip Taylor

Prettiest Pub or Restaurant Garden: The Three Jolly Sailors, Burniston

Most Improved Pub Garden: The Golden Ball, Scarborough

Holiday Cottage Gardens: Basin Howe Farm Cottages, Sawdon

Best Caravan & Camping Site: West Ayton Caravan Club

Most Promising New Entry 2019: South Cliff Bowling Club

Champion Gardener 2019: joint winners - Bob Kendall and Margaret Stevenson

Ron Womack Award For Excellence in Horticulture: Brompton by Sawdon Garden Club Produce Show

Mr Pinchon Memorial Trophy 2019: Tony Stockill & Brompton by Sawdon Primary School

Community Champion: joint winners - Julie Barber (Cayton in Bloom) and Brenda Casey (Filey)

Special Achievement Award: Paul Pratt, Community Payback

Design A Flower Bed Competition 2019 winners: Bronte Ionascu, Isabelle Beattie, Louis Fell.

Community Challenge winners:

Cayton in Bloom - Best Floral Cart; Friends of Dean Rd & Manor Rd Cemetery - Best Sunday Sales Team; Friends of Falsgrave Park - Best Programme of Events; Filey in Bloom - Gardeners Bed; Friends of Filey Parks - Best Volunteer Work Parties; Flixton & Folkton Bloom Group - Best Village War Memorial; Hunmanby in Bloom - Floral Market Cross; Muston in Bloom - Best Summer Colour; Newby & Scalby in Bloom - Best Roadside Borders; Scarborough Old Town - Best Community Spirit; Osgodby in Bloom - Best Village Green; Friends of Pannett Park - Jurassic Garden; Peasholm Park Friends - Fund Raising In The Face Of Adversity!; Residents And Friends of Trafalgar Square - Best Residential Gardens 2019; Reighton in Bloom - Best Social Bloomers!; Ruswarp Community Gardening Group - Best Village Green Sales; Sandybed Allotment Group - Best Nature-Friendly Allotments; Friends of Seamer Village - Best Spring Colour; Friends of South Cliff Gardens - Partnership Working With SBC South Cliff Gardening Team; Weaponness Valley Community Group - Best Mosaic Project; Whitby in Bloom - The Alice Garden; Friends of Valley Gardens Scarborough - Best New Community Group.