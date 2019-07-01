Scarborough Mountain rescue team called out three times in one afternoon

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called out three times in the space of one afternoon this weekend.

On Saturday the team attended three unrelated incidents around Goathland.

The first one involved a woman who had fallen on rocks near the Mallyan Spout waterfall.

The casualty sustained injuries to her lower leg but was treated by one of the team's casualty carers before being carried in a bell stretcher to a waiting ambulance in Goathland.

At 4pm the team were called out again to reports of a female walker who had collapsed on the riverside path close to Thomason Foss waterfall while shortly after 5.30pm the team assisted a female casualty who had become unwell on the path between Simon Howe and Ellerbeck.