Scarborough Hospital aims to fill vacancies with nursing recruitment event

The health trust that runs Scarborough, Bridlington and Malton hospitals is holding a nursing recruitment event in early March.

It takes place at Scarborough Hospital's postgraduate centre on Monday 4 March, from 3pm to 6.30pm.

The event is open to qualified nurses and nursing students, and interviews can be held on the day.

The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust says there are vacancies across all specialties.

There's an opportunity to meet the nursing staff including the Chief Nurse team and recently recruited newly qualified nurses, and you can find out about the preceptorship programme.

Free car parking is offered, plus refreshments and a free goodie bag for the first 30 candidates to arrive, which includes a shopping voucher and gym pass.

A similar event is being held at York Hospital on Friday 8 March, 3pm to 6.30pm.

To book a place email recruitment@york.nhs.uk or call 01904 724017.