Scarborough Council urged to declare 'climate emergency'

Scarborough Council is to be asked to declare an “emergency” in a bid to focus its mind on ways to tackle global warming.

The authority’s two Green Party councillors, Cllr Mark Vesey and Cllr Dilys Cluer, will bring a motion before Monday’s Full Council meeting asking their fellow members to help the borough achieve carbon neutrality.

The motion states: “Humans have already caused irreversible climate change, the impacts of which are being felt around the world. Global temperatures have already increased by one degree Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

“Atmospheric CO2 levels are above 400 parts per million (ppm).

“This far exceeds the 350 ppm deemed to be a safe level for humanity.

“In order to reduce the chance of runaway global warming and limit the effects of climate breakdown, it is imperative that we as a species reduce our CO2eq (carbon equivalent) emissions from their current 6.5 tonnes per person per year to less than two tonnes as soon as possible.

“Individuals cannot be expected to make this reduction on their own. Society needs to change its laws, taxation, infrastructure to make low carbon living easier and the new norm.”

The motion asks the council to declare a “climate emergency”, committing it to try and make the borough carbon neutral by 2030.

They are also asking for the council to spend £80,000 to fund a new job role of a Sustainability Officer for two years to help achieve that goal.

The motion will be debated on Monday (7th).