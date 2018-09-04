Scarborough Council to make decision on the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire

Scarborough Council’s cabinet is to decide whether to bid to host the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race for the fifth year in a row, at a cost of £150,000.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO are inviting expressions of interest for the 2019 running of the race, which takes place over four days.

In its first four years, Scarborough has always hosted a finish of a race stage.

Filey was included in the race route for the first time in 2018.

On Tuesday next week, Scarborough Council’s cabinet will meet to discuss whether to express an interest in hosting the race in 2019.

If the town is chosen it will cost the council £150,000, which will be paid from a projected surplus in its accounts, a report from the council’s tourism manager, Janet Deacon, states.

However, if no surplus is achieved then the money would come out of the council’s general fund.

In her report, she adds: “The proposed dates for the 2019 edition of the Tour de Yorkshire are 2nd to 5th May.

“The men’s race will take place over the full four days with the women’s race taking place on 2nd and 3rd. Welcome to Yorkshire are estimating in excess of 2.6 million roadside spectators for the 2019 edition.

“For the fourth year, a mass participation sportive will also take place. More information in relation to the full detailed routes will be announced in October 2018.

“This will include where the start and finish towns will be, with the full route set to be unveiled in December. The council will be requesting that the route includes as much of the borough including the three main towns, Scarborough, Whitby and Filey, as possible.”

A vote of the full council will be required before any binding commitment to host a stage start or finish can be made.

The Tour de Yorkshire has become a mainstay in the cycling calendar since its inception four years ago. Last year, former British World Champion Mark Cavendish took part for the first time.