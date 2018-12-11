Scarborough Council leader welcomes funding to create new construction apprenticeships

The leader of Scarborough Council has welcomed almost £900,000 in funding to create 50 construction apprenticeships in the borough.

Cllr Derek Bastiman (Con) was speaking at today’s cabinet meeting as councillors accepted £896,568 from the Coastal Communities Fund on behalf of Northern Regeneration CIC for the Scarborough Construction Skills Village at Middle Deepdale in Eastfield.

The skills village was established in 2015 through a partnership with Scarborough Borough Council, Northern Regeneration CIC and the Kepple Homes and Keepmoat. The latter two-parters are building more than 1,400 new homes as part of the development in Eastfield.

The skills village gives local youths the chance to learn construction skills as a pathway to a career in the industry.

The new funding, which comes from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will be paid over three years and will create 50 apprenticeships.

Cllr Bastiman told his cabinet members that he welcomed the new investment.

He said: “I’m extremely proud of the skills village. Going up there and seeing the young people and how proud they are of what they have achieved and the options they now have. It is excellent news.”

He added that other councils were now looking at how to replicate the success of Scarborough’s project.

He said: “We have interest now from outside authorities who want to come and look at the skills village.”

Cllr Sandra Turner (Con) the cabinet member for Communities said the grant funding was “fantastic news” which would “give young people in our area the skills to set them up for life”.

Scarborough Council will act as the accountable body for the funding.