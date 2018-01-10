Scarborough Council agrees to help curb its use of plastic

Action has begun to make Scarborough Borough Council free of single-use-plastics by the end of the year.

Last week The Scarborough News launched a push to reduce the killer plastics harming marine life.

A motion has been passed by the council to look at how it can follow the lead of local authorities such as Brighton and Hove, Norfolk and Norwich and become a single-use-plastic-free council by the end of 2018.

Cllr Mark Vasey said: “It’s important for a coastal resort to look at these and be seen to be taking action and setting an example. The problem is a lot of re-usable plastic is getting into the sea and choking the fish and the marine life and that in turn is ingested by humans as we eat the food that they’ve eaten.”

He joins regular beach cleans and says teams pick up thousands of plastic items.

“Even things such as the council’s disposable plastic cups that we have here every meeting could easily be replaced by cups that we bring in such as the one I have here today,” he added.

The overview and scrutiny committee will look at requiring pop-up food and drink vendors at council events to avoid single-use-plastics as well as encourage businesses, organisations to go ‘single-use-plastic-free’.