Scarborough cliff fall man was on his bike

More information has been released about the man who fell 25 metres over a cliff in Scarborough yesterday.

Coastguards said the casualty was a cyclist who had been trying to retrieve some of his belongings which had fallen over a railing.

The coastguard helicopter was part of the rescue operation

See photos from the rescue here

He tumbled into a wooded area at Queens Parade and sparked a major rescue operation, when a member of the public called 999.

Coastguards, North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance all attended the scene just after 11am.

A spokesperson said: "After a lengthy and difficult operation to reach the injured man, he was winched onboard the Coastguard helicopter, transferred into the care of the Heli Med on scene and flown to Scarborough Hospital."

Coastguards said yesterday he was in a stable condition during the rescue.